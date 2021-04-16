Pochettino Responds to Neymar, Mbappe & Messi Rumors

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to keep Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the club “for many years”, while playing down links with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The future of the star duo has been the subject of intense debate in recent months with both their contracts due to expire in 2022.

Messi, meanwhile, has been linked with a free transfer move to the French capital when his Barca contract runs out at the end of this campaign - though Pochettino is reluctant to add to the fevered speculation.