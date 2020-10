Mauricio Pochettino has been touted as Zinedine Zidane's successor at Real Madrid - according to Don Balon.

The Blancos are considering making a change in the dugout after an inconsistent start to the new season, which culminated in a 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at the weekend.

Pochettino has already been sounded out to replace Zidane, having been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham last November.