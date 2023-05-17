Pochettino wants Dybala at Chelsea

Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to start his Chelsea tenure next season, wants to bring his compatriot Paulo Dybala to Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has managed to rediscover his best form following his move to AS Roma last summer.

Fichajes now claims the London-based club is set to move for the striker whose termination clause of just €12 milion makes signing him much easier.

The former Juventus icon has 16 goals and eight assists for Roma this season so far across all competitions.

His current deal at the Roman club runs until the summer of 2025.