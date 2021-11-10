Pogba May Have Played Last Man Utd Match

  1. Home
Published November 10th, 2021 - 11:33 GMT
France's midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after getting injured during a training session as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines. The French football federation said on November 8 that Pogba, injured during the training, will not play in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, announcing his replacement by Jordan Veretout. (Photo: AFP)
The Sun is claiming that Paul Pogba may have played his last match for Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has suffered an injury while on international duty with France on Monday.

United’s midfielder is expected to be out of action for up to two months after injuring his right thigh.

The Red Devils are no longer interested in renewing the Frenchman's contract.

It is believed that the club could freeze Pogba out until the end of the season even after he returns from injury.

His contract is set to expire in the summer, and he could move by that time on a free transfer to a new club.

