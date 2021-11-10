Pogba May Have Played Last Man Utd Match

The Sun is claiming that Paul Pogba may have played his last match for Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has suffered an injury while on international duty with France on Monday.

United’s midfielder is expected to be out of action for up to two months after injuring his right thigh.

The Red Devils are no longer interested in renewing the Frenchman's contract.

It is believed that the club could freeze Pogba out until the end of the season even after he returns from injury.

His contract is set to expire in the summer, and he could move by that time on a free transfer to a new club.