Pogba set for Benzema and Kante reunion at Al-Ittihad

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was hosted by Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

The France international visited the Jeddah-based club's training ground and spent time with directors.

A potential move to Saudi Arabia is being discussed with his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

The 30-year-old opted to visit the club himself to assess the situation.

Pogba struggled since his return to Juve last summer due to injuries, and the Italian giants will not mind letting him go this transfer window.

Therefore, The Frenchman could reunite with his compatriots Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante who have signed for Al-Ittihad recently.

The midfielder's current deal at Juventus runs until the summer of 2026.