Pogba Wants Real Madrid Move Next Summer

Published August 15th, 2021 - 06:14 GMT
Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)

Paul Pogba is planning to leave Manchester United next summer once his contract expires according to The Daily Star.

The 28-year-old will move afterwards to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The midfielder is wanted by the Spanish giants and therefore will not be renewing his deal with the Red Devils.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that a good campaign with supporters back after 17 months could convince the player to sign a new deal.

The French star provided four assists in Manchester United's 5-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

He was also one of his country's best performers at the Euro 2020 this summer.

