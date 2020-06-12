Pools Now Open, Dubai Sports Council Confirms

With the Dubai authorities gradually easing the Covid-19 restrictions, the Dubai Sports Council has now allowed the residents of the city to take part in the water sports activities at the approved official pools, a tweet from the Dubai Sports Council said on Friday.

Earlier, the DSC gave the green signal to sports academies in the city to reopen their facilities for young athletes.

However, in line with the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities haven't yet lifted the restrictions on under-12 athletes.

Following the approval from the DSC, It's Just Cricket, a leading cricket academy in Dubai, already welcomed back their students couple of weeks back.

Also, several top football academies, including Man City, Juventus and Barcelona academies, have reopened their facilities for their students in the 12-18 age category.

Now the reopening of the DSC approved pools is a big boost for the watersports enthusiasts in the city.

According to a document shared by the Dubai Sports Council, swimming pools and public aquatic venues (indoor and outdoors) at hotels, health clubs, gyms, recreation clubs will welcome back people.