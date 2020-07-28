Practicing Parkour in Iran

Parkour or freerunning is a popular sport among young people in which people move quickly around buildings and objects in a city while performing jumps and other skillful movements that need a high level of physical fitness.

People who do parkour continue practicing their favorite sport during the outbreak of the coronavirus while observing health protocols, but some of them do not follow the protocols.

These photos have been taken from young people of Hamedan Province who do parkour.

There are nearly a thousand people who practice parkour in this province of Iran.