Premier League 22-23: Chelsea vs Everton predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
Match date: Saturday, March 18
Kick-off time: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea vs Everton probable linueps
- Chelsea possible Xl (3-4-3)
Head coach: Graham Potter
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell; Joao Felix, Kai Havertz, Mykhailo Mudryk
- Everton possible Xl (4-5-1)
Head coach: Sean Dyche
Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil; Demarai Gray
