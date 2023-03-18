Premier League 22-23: Chelsea vs Everton predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 18th, 2023 - 10:23 GMT
Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic (2R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal with Chelsea's English defender Trevoh Chalobah (2L) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 11, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, March 18
Kick-off time: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Everton probable linueps

  • Chelsea possible Xl (3-4-3)

Head coach: Graham Potter

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell; Joao Felix, Kai Havertz, Mykhailo Mudryk

  • Everton possible Xl (4-5-1)

Head coach: Sean Dyche

Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil; Demarai Gray

