Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton possible lineups, prediction

Published May 14th, 2023 - 11:13 GMT
Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
Arsenal welcome Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Match date: Sunday, May 14
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Brighton probable lineups

  • Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

  • Brighton possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinian; Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister; Facundo Buonanotte, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton: Arteta's side will be hoping to get a much-needed win and take advantage of Brighton's dip in form following their recent loss to Everton.

