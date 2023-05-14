Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton possible lineups, prediction

Arsenal welcome Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Match date: Sunday, May 14

Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Brighton probable lineups

Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Brighton possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinian; Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister; Facundo Buonanotte, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton: Arteta's side will be hoping to get a much-needed win and take advantage of Brighton's dip in form following their recent loss to Everton.