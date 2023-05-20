Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester United probable lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 20th, 2023 - 09:43 GMT
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (C) warms up prior to the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium, in London on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (C) warms up prior to the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium, in London on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)

Manchester United travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, May 20
Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Bournemouth possible Xl (4-4-1-1)

Manager: Gary O'Neil

Neto; Adam Smith, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Matias Vina; Dango Ouattara, Jefferson Lerma, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie; Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Prediction

Bournemouth 1-3 Man Utd: The Red Devils are set to grab another win that will bring them closer to Champions League qualification.

Tags:Manchester UnitedBournemouthPremier League

