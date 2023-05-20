Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester United probable lineups, prediction

Manchester United travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, May 20

Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Manchester United probable lineups

Bournemouth possible Xl (4-4-1-1)

Manager: Gary O'Neil

Neto; Adam Smith, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Matias Vina; Dango Ouattara, Jefferson Lerma, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie; Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke

Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Prediction

Bournemouth 1-3 Man Utd: The Red Devils are set to grab another win that will bring them closer to Champions League qualification.