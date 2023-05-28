Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City prediction, probable lineups

  1. Home
Published May 28th, 2023 - 11:28 GMT
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) gives instructions to Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (C) and Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (R) from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Champions Manchester City aim to end their Premier League season with a triumph when they travel to face Brentford on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, May 28
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Brentford's possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Thomas Frank

David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka; Bryan Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade  

  • Man City's possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Rico Lewis; Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

Prediction

Brentford 0-2 Man City: The Cityzens enter the match as favorites as they prepare for the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Tags:Manchester CityBrentford FCPremier League

