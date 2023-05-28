Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City prediction, probable lineups

Champions Manchester City aim to end their Premier League season with a triumph when they travel to face Brentford on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, May 28

Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford vs Manchester City probable lineups

Brentford's possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Thomas Frank

David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka; Bryan Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Man City's possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Rico Lewis; Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

Prediction

Brentford 0-2 Man City: The Cityzens enter the match as favorites as they prepare for the FA Cup and Champions League finals.