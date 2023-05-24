  1. Home
Premier League: Brighton vs Manchester City prediction, possible lineups

Published May 24th, 2023 - 11:06 GMT
Manchester City players celebrate winning the title at the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as Manchester City players celebrate winning the title at the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 21, 2023. Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday, taking a first step to a possible golden treble of trophies as second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Premier League champions Manchester City will hit the road to meet Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening at the Falmer Stadium.

Match date: Wednesday, May 24
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Falmer Stadium

Brighton vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Brighton & Hove Albion possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo; Buonanotte, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck

  • Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; John Stones, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction

Brighton 2-2 Man City: An entertaining encounter with lots of goals and plenty of action.

Tags:Manchester CityBrighton and HovePremier League

