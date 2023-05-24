Premier League: Brighton vs Manchester City prediction, possible lineups

Premier League champions Manchester City will hit the road to meet Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening at the Falmer Stadium.
Match date: Wednesday, May 24
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Falmer Stadium
Brighton vs Manchester City probable lineups
Brighton & Hove Albion possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Roberto De Zerbi
Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo; Buonanotte, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck
Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; John Stones, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
Prediction
Brighton 2-2 Man City: An entertaining encounter with lots of goals and plenty of action.