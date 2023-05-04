Premier League: Brighton vs Manchester United - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 4th, 2023 - 10:59 GMT
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Thursday in the Premier League.

Match date: Thursday, May 4
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Brighton & Hove Albion possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Pascal Gross, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister; Solly March, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-1-4-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro; Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, Christian Eriksen, Antony; Marcus Rashford

Prediction

Brighton 2-1 Man Utd: De Zerbi's team is firing on all cylinders and is likely to make life difficult for the Red Devils.

