Premier League: Brighton vs Manchester United - possible lineups, prediction

ALBAWABA - Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Thursday in the Premier League.
Match date: Thursday, May 4
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Amex Stadium
Brighton vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Brighton & Hove Albion possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Roberto De Zerbi
Jason Steele; Pascal Gross, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister; Solly March, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck
- Man Utd possible Xl (4-1-4-1)
Manager: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro; Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, Christian Eriksen, Antony; Marcus Rashford
Prediction
Brighton 2-1 Man Utd: De Zerbi's team is firing on all cylinders and is likely to make life difficult for the Red Devils.
