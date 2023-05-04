Premier League: Brighton vs Manchester United - possible lineups, prediction

ALBAWABA - Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Thursday in the Premier League.

Match date: Thursday, May 4

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton vs Manchester United probable lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Pascal Gross, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister; Solly March, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck

Man Utd possible Xl (4-1-4-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro; Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, Christian Eriksen, Antony; Marcus Rashford

Prediction

Brighton 2-1 Man Utd: De Zerbi's team is firing on all cylinders and is likely to make life difficult for the Red Devils.