Premier League: Chelsea vs Bournemouth probable lineups

Chelsea are set to host Bournemouth in the Premier League today as they hope to return to form with a much-needed home win.
Below are predicted lineups for each side...
Chelsea vs Bournemouth probable lineups
- Chelsea FC (4-2-3-1)
Coach: Graham Potter.
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Conor Gallagher; Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
- AFC Bournemouth (4-4-2)
Coach: Gary O'Neil.
Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Macros Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Ryan Christie, Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony; Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore.
