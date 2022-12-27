Premier League: Chelsea vs Bournemouth probable lineups

Chelsea are set to host Bournemouth in the Premier League today as they hope to return to form with a much-needed home win.

Below are predicted lineups for each side...

Chelsea vs Bournemouth probable lineups

Chelsea FC (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Graham Potter.

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Conor Gallagher; Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

AFC Bournemouth (4-4-2)

Coach: Gary O'Neil.

Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Macros Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Ryan Christie, Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony; Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore.