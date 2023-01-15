Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace probable lineups

  1. Home
Published January 15th, 2023 - 11:57 GMT
Chelsea players all wear the number 9 in the warm-up to honour their former player and manager Gianluca Vialli, who died on Friday, ahead of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Chelsea players all wear the number 9 in the warm-up to honour their former player and manager Gianluca Vialli, who died on Friday, ahead of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Chelsea face an uphill battle after suffering three successive defeats in all competitions when they meet Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, 15 January
Kick-start: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace probable lineups

  • Chelsea (3-4-3):

Coach: Graham Potter

Kepa; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marc Cucurella; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech

  • Crystal Palace (4-3-3):

Coach: Patrick Vieira

Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze

