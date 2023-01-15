Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace probable lineups

Chelsea face an uphill battle after suffering three successive defeats in all competitions when they meet Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, 15 January
Kick-start: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace probable lineups
- Chelsea (3-4-3):
Coach: Graham Potter
Kepa; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marc Cucurella; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech
- Crystal Palace (4-3-3):
Coach: Patrick Vieira
Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze
