Premier League: Chelsea vs Fulham predicted lineups

Chelsea are set to host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday evening in a thrilling Premier League encounter.
Match date: Friday, 3 February
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium
Chelsea vs Fulham probable lineups
- Chelsea Xl (3-4-3):
Head coach: Graham Potter
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile; Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Lewis Hall, Marc Cucurella; Mason Mount, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kai Havertz
- Fulham Xl (4-3-3):
Head coach: Marco Silva
Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Andreas Pereira; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Willian
