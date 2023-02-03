Premier League: Chelsea vs Fulham predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published February 3rd, 2023 - 09:28 GMT
Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Chelsea are set to host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday evening in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

Match date: Friday, 3 February
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium

Chelsea vs Fulham probable lineups

  • Chelsea Xl (3-4-3):

Head coach: Graham Potter

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile; Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Lewis Hall, Marc Cucurella; Mason Mount, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kai Havertz

  • Fulham Xl (4-3-3):

Head coach: Marco Silva

Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Andreas Pereira; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Willian

