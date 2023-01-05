  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City probable lineups

Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City probable lineups

Published January 5th, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (L) vies with Chelsea's Albanian forward Armando Broja (R) during the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northwest England on November 9, 2021. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (L) vies with Chelsea's Albanian forward Armando Broja (R) during the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northwest England on November 9, 2021. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

Chelsea and Manchester City will lock horns on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in an anticipated encounter in the Premier League.

Here are the predicted lineups for this fixture...

Chelsea vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Graham Potter.

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  • Manchester City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Ederson de Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.

Tags:Manchester CityChelsea FCPremier LeagueEnglish Premier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...