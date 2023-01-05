Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City probable lineups

Chelsea and Manchester City will lock horns on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in an anticipated encounter in the Premier League.

Here are the predicted lineups for this fixture...

Chelsea vs Manchester City probable lineups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Graham Potter.

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Ederson de Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.