Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Published January 18th, 2023 - 12:19 GMT
Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) congratulates Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) on his goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 14, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United will be on course to claim their 10th consecutive win across all competitions when they travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, 18 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace (4-3-3):

Coach: Patrick Vieira

Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha

  • Man Utd (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford

