Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Manchester United will be on course to claim their 10th consecutive win across all competitions when they travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, 18 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Crystal Palace (4-3-3):
Coach: Patrick Vieira
Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha
- Man Utd (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford
