Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham probable lineups

Crystal Palace are set to host their London neighbors Tottenham Hotspur at the Selhurst Park on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Here are the predicted lineups for this match...

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham probable lineups

Crystal Palace (4-3-3):

Coach: Patrick Vieira.

Vicente Guaita; Clyne, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3):

Coach: Antonio Conte.

Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.