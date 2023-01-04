Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham probable lineups

  1. Home
Published January 4th, 2023 - 10:59 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (2L) applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium in London on December 26, 2022. The game finished 2-2. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Crystal Palace are set to host their London neighbors Tottenham Hotspur at the Selhurst Park on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Here are the predicted lineups for this match...

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace (4-3-3):

Coach: Patrick Vieira.

Vicente Guaita; Clyne, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze.

  • Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3):

Coach: Antonio Conte.

Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

