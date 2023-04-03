Premier League: Everton vs Tottenham predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Everton host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Match date: Monday, April 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Goodison Park
Everton vs Tottenham probable lineups
- Everton possilbe Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Sean Dyche
Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana; Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Dwight McNeil
- Tottenham possible Xl (3-4-3)
Caretaker manager: Cristian Stellini
Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet; Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son
