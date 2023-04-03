  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Everton vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Premier League: Everton vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Published April 3rd, 2023 - 09:41 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Everton host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Match date: Monday, April 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton vs Tottenham probable lineups

  • Everton possilbe Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Sean Dyche

Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana; Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Dwight McNeil

  • Tottenham possible Xl (3-4-3)

Caretaker manager: Cristian Stellini

Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet; Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son

Tags:TottenhamEverton FCPremier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...