Premier League: Leeds United vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Published April 17th, 2023 - 09:38 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (2L) and teammates slap hands prior to the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 15, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Liverpool travel to meet Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Monday night.

Match date: Monday, April 17
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Elland Road

Liverpool vs Leeds United probable lineups

  • Leeds United possible Xl (4-3-2-1)

Head coach: Javi Garcia

Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo; Weston McKennie, Marc Roca; Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto; Patrick Bamford

Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

