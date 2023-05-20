Premier League: Liverpool vs Aston Villa possible lineups, prediction

Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday as they seek to ensure Champions League qualification.

Match date: Saturday, May 20

Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Aston Villa possible lineups

Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

Aston Villa possible Xl (4-4-2)

Manager: Unai Emery

Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa: The Reds are in need of a win and will eventually come on top against a tough side that will not make it easy for them.