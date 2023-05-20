Premier League: Liverpool vs Aston Villa possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 20th, 2023 - 10:02 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (2nd R) congratulates Aston Villa's English striker Danny Ings (R) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (2nd R) congratulates Aston Villa's English striker Danny Ings (R) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday as they seek to ensure Champions League qualification.

Match date: Saturday, May 20
Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Aston Villa possible lineups

  • Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

  • Aston Villa possible Xl (4-4-2)

Manager: Unai Emery

Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa: The Reds are in need of a win and will eventually come on top against a tough side that will not make it easy for them.

