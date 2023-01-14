  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Liverpool vs Brighton predicted lineups

Premier League: Liverpool vs Brighton predicted lineups

Published January 14th, 2023 - 08:55 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on January 7, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on January 7, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Liverpool travel to face Brighton in their next Premier League game as they hope to bounce back from their loss to Brentford.

Match date: Saturday, 14 January
Kick-off: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: Falmer Stadium

Brighton vs Liverpool probable lineups

  • Brighton (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Roberto de Zerbi

Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson

Liverpool (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo.

Tags:Liverpool FCBrighton and HovePremier LeagueEnglish Premier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...