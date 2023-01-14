Premier League: Liverpool vs Brighton predicted lineups

Liverpool travel to face Brighton in their next Premier League game as they hope to bounce back from their loss to Brentford.
Match date: Saturday, 14 January
Kick-off: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: Falmer Stadium
Brighton vs Liverpool probable lineups
- Brighton (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Roberto de Zerbi
Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson
Liverpool (4-3-3):
Coach: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo.
