Premier League: Liverpool vs Fulham possible lineups

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 11:58 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (L) shoots to score their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage in London on August 6, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Liverpool will be determined to secure a win when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Fulham predicted lineups

  • Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

  • Fulham possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Marco Silva

Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Tom Cairney; Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Manor Solomon

