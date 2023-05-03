Premier League: Liverpool vs Fulham possible lineups

ALBAWABA - Liverpool will be determined to secure a win when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.
Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium
Liverpool vs Fulham predicted lineups
- Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez
- Fulham possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Marco Silva
Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Tom Cairney; Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Manor Solomon
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)