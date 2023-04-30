Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield as the two sides seek to get a win.
Match date: Sunday, April 30
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium
Liverpool vs Tottenham possible lineups
- Liverpool probable Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota
- Spurs probable Xl (3-4-2-1)
Caretaker manager: Ryan Mason
Fraser Forster; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet; Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Heung-min Son; Harry Kane
