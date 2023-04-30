Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published April 30th, 2023 - 11:16 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (L) scores his team's first goal past Liverpool's French defender Ibrahima Konate (R) during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on November 6, 2022. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield as the two sides seek to get a win.

Match date: Sunday, April 30
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Tottenham possible lineups

  • Liverpool probable Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota

  • Spurs probable Xl (3-4-2-1)

Caretaker manager: Ryan Mason

Fraser Forster; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet; Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Heung-min Son; Harry Kane

