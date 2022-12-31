Premier League: Manchester City vs Everton probable lineups

Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they seek to reduce the gap with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Below are the predicted lineups for both sides...

Manchester City vs Everton probable lineups

Man City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.

Everton (4-3-3):

Coach: Frank Lampard.

Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi; Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay, Demarai Gray.