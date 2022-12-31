  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Manchester City vs Everton probable lineups

Premier League: Manchester City vs Everton probable lineups

Published December 31st, 2022 - 12:14 GMT
Manchester City's players pose for a picture prior to the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England on November 2, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester City's players pose for a picture prior to the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England on November 2, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they seek to reduce the gap with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Below are the predicted lineups for both sides...

Manchester City vs Everton probable lineups

  • Man City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.

  • Everton (4-3-3):

Coach: Frank Lampard.

Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi; Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay, Demarai Gray.

Tags:Manchester CityEverton FCPremier LeagueEnglish Premier League

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...