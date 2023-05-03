Premier League: Manchester City vs West Ham United - possible lineups, prediction

ALBAWABA - Manchester City will seek to take advantage of one of their games in hand as they meet West Ham United on Wednesday in the Premier League.
Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City vs West Ham United probable lineups
- Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.
- West Ham possible Xl (5-3-3)
Manager: David Moyes
Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio
Prediction
Man City 3-0 West Ham: City's recent electrifying form will be hard to match for Moyes and his players as the Cityzens aim to reclaim first place.
