Premier League: Manchester City vs West Ham United - possible lineups, prediction

ALBAWABA - Manchester City will seek to take advantage of one of their games in hand as they meet West Ham United on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Match date: Wednesday, May 3

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs West Ham United probable lineups

Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.

West Ham possible Xl (5-3-3)

Manager: David Moyes

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

Prediction

Man City 3-0 West Ham: City's recent electrifying form will be hard to match for Moyes and his players as the Cityzens aim to reclaim first place.