Premier League: Manchester City vs West Ham United - possible lineups, prediction

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 12:25 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester City will seek to take advantage of one of their games in hand as they meet West Ham United on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs West Ham United probable lineups

  • Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.

  • West Ham possible Xl (5-3-3)

Manager: David Moyes

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

Prediction

Man City 3-0 West Ham: City's recent electrifying form will be hard to match for Moyes and his players as the Cityzens aim to reclaim first place.

