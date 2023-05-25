Premier League: Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction, possible lineups

Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday in a highly-awaited Premier League encounter.

Match date: Thursday, May 25

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Chelsea probable lineups

Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford

Chelsea possible Xl (3-4-1-2)

Caretaker manager: Frank Lampard

Kepa; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana; Cesar Azpilicueta, Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Lewis Hall; Conor Gallagher; Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea: The Red Devils have the chance to grab a win and take advantage of Chelsea's poor form this season.