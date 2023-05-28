Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham prediction, possible lineups

Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday in the final game of this season's Premier League.
Match date: Sunday, May 28
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United vs Fulham probable lineups
Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.
Fulham possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Marco Silva
Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Willian; Aleksandar Mitrovic
Prediction
Man Utd 3-1 Fulham: The Red Devils will be hoping to end their season on a high and are likely to get the three points in the end.