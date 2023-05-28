  1. Home
Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham prediction, possible lineups

Published May 28th, 2023 - 11:05 GMT
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday in the final game of this season's Premier League.

Match date: Sunday, May 28
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United vs Fulham probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

  • Fulham possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Marco Silva

Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Willian; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Prediction

Man Utd 3-1 Fulham: The Red Devils will be hoping to end their season on a high and are likely to get the three points in the end.

Tags:Manchester UnitedFulhamPremier League

