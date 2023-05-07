  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Newcastle vs Arsenal possible lineups

Premier League: Newcastle vs Arsenal possible lineups

Published May 7th, 2023 - 11:14 GMT
Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka (L) vies with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka (L) vies with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Newcastle United welcome Arsenal to the St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, May 7
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Arsenal predicted lineups

  • Newcastle possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron

  • Arsenal possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

Tags:Arsenal FCNewcastle UnitedPremier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...