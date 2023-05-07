Premier League: Newcastle vs Arsenal possible lineups

ALBAWABA - Newcastle United welcome Arsenal to the St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, May 7
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: St. James' Park
Newcastle United vs Arsenal predicted lineups
- Newcastle possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Eddie Howe
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron
- Arsenal possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus
