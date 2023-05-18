Premier League: Newcastle vs Brighton possible lineups, prediction

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are set to clash at the St. James’ Park on Thursday in the Premier League.

Match date: Thursday, May 18

Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)

Venue: St. James’ Park

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion probable lineups

Newcastle United possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak

Brighton possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Moises Caicedo, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Julio Enciso; Evan Ferguson

Prediction

Newcastle 1-2 Brighton: It will be a close one, but the visiting side will clinch a much-needed win in the end.