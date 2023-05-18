Premier League: Newcastle vs Brighton possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 18th, 2023 - 12:12 GMT
Brighton's Dutch defender Joel Veltman (R) clashes with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton (L) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Brighton's Dutch defender Joel Veltman (R) clashes with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton (L) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are set to clash at the St. James’ Park on Thursday in the Premier League.

Match date: Thursday, May 18
Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)
Venue: St. James’ Park

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion probable lineups

  • Newcastle United possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak

  • Brighton possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Moises Caicedo, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Julio Enciso; Evan Ferguson

Prediction

Newcastle 1-2 Brighton: It will be a close one, but the visiting side will clinch a much-needed win in the end.

