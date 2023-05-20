Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal possible lineups, prediction

Arsenal will be eyeing a win when they travel to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday in the Premier League.
Match date: Saturday, May 20
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: City Ground
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal probable lineups
Nottingham Forest possible Xl (3-5-2)
Manager: Steve Cooper
Keylor Navas; Joe Worrall, Moussa Niakhate, Felipe; Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Orel Mangala, Renan Lodi; Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi
Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard
Prediction
Nottingham Forest 1-3 Arsenal: The Gunners need the three points to maintain their pursuit of league leaders Manchester City.