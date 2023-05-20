Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal possible lineups, prediction

Arsenal will be eyeing a win when they travel to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday in the Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, May 20

Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)

Venue: City Ground

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal probable lineups

Nottingham Forest possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Steve Cooper

Keylor Navas; Joe Worrall, Moussa Niakhate, Felipe; Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Orel Mangala, Renan Lodi; Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi

Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-3 Arsenal: The Gunners need the three points to maintain their pursuit of league leaders Manchester City.