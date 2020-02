Tottenham, Sunderland and Everton are interested in Fenerbahce captain Ozan Tufan, according to Turkish Football.

All three clubs are expected to send scouts to watch Tufan in Sunday's clash with rivals Galatasaray.

Tufan only signed a new three-year contract with the club in December, but the deal contains a €20 million (£17m/$22m) release clause.