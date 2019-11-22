Preparations in Place to Host Successful Arabian Gulf Cup

Over 35,000 tickets have already been sold for the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup which will be held in Doha from November 26 to December 8, according to Khalid Mubarak al Kuwari, Director of Marketing for the Local Organizing Committee.

The 2019 tournament will be hosted at two venues, the iconic Khalifa Stadium which has a capacity of 40,000, and the 12,000-capacity Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium (Al Duhail).

The LOC announced that pre-match activities for the opening game will begin three hours before kick-off, with over 900 people assigned to help fans in and around the stadiums – 500 of them are volunteers.

Al Kuwari also disclosed that preparations, activities and security measures to ensure a successful Gulf Cup have been put in place by the LOC.

“Fans have been buying tickets across the available platforms, online and in malls across Qatar as well as in Kuwait and Oman. So far, we have sold 35,000 tickets and fans from the region as well as from the US and Germany are expected to attend the comoetition,” Al Kuwari told reporters during a press conference at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.

“Promotion campaigns started after the mascot (Sodeifi) was unveiled. The mascot has been on a tour of Oman and Kuwait to promote the tournament. We are prepared to cater to the needs of fans and we urge them to buy tickets as early as possible.

“Those who have bought tickets through our online platform can access parking lots through a barcode on the tickets. This has been done to ease traffic for the fans,” he added.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports have also lined up several activities for fans, ranging from exhibitions, theatre shows and more.

“This Cup is important to us and we have prepared several activities. There will be entertainment events featuring 30 Qatari artists as well as more from around the region.

There will also be folklore bands, mini-marathons, artifacts exhibitions and majlis for fans,” director of Culture and Arts Department at the MoCS Hamad Mohammed al Zakiba said.

Representatives from the Traffic Department also disclosed that measures have been taken to ensure smooth and free-flowing traffic, while urging fans to make use of the metro.

“Our aim is to ease the flow of traffic and we urge fans to come early to the match venues. We have teams assigned to various areas and the fans can make use of the metro,” 1st Lt. Salem Mubarak al Buainain said.

The Gulf Cup will see eight countries – hosts Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Yemen, Iraq, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, battle for the region’s top football honor.

Yemen and Iraq teams have already arrived in Doha ahead of the tournament.