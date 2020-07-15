Prince Ali Supports Former Afghan Football President's Ban for Abusing Female Players

His Royal Highness Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Football Association and the West Asian Football Federation, on Wednesday said the decision to ban former Afghan football president for life for abusing female players was "fair".

On his Facebook page today, Prince Ali posted: "Today’s judgment is a final vindication for those brave players who, despite grave risks to their personal safety, spoke out about the abuse and harassment they faced as members of the Afghanistan National Women’s Team. Many people worked tirelessly so that the players' voices were heard."

He stressed that the sanctions imposed by the FIFA Ethics Committee and now upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport send a clear message that the abuse of women in football will never be tolerated.

"However, the crisis in football in Afghanistan is about more than just one man and highlights profound failings in the integrity of world football governance. That is why the #FearlessFootball network, supported by @AFDPG is working to ensure that all football federations put in place effective safeguarding policies and processes. Ultimately, this is the only way to root out all forms of abuse from the world game," His Royal Highness added further.