PSG accept Al-Hilal's €200m offer for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly accepted a massive offer from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe.

The French club have put the 24-year-old up for sale this summer with less than a year remaining in his current deal.

The 24-year-old is believed to be eyeing a move to Real Madrid, but Al-Hilal are hoping to sign the player.

TMW says the Saudi giants have submitted an offer of €200 million for the 2018 World Cup winner.

PSG have accepted the approach in fear of losing Mbappe for free next summer when his contract reaches it end by that time.

Al-Hilal are also offering the striker a deal worth €400m-a-year over multiple seasons.

The Ligue 1 winners have left the final decision with the player, but will do their best to see the deal go through.

Mbappe has been left out of PSG's squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, without giving a reason for the omission.