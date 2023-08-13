PSG accept Al-Hilal's 'huge' offer for Neymar

  1. Home
Published August 13th, 2023 - 11:32 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr enters the stadium before the friendly football match between France's Paris Saint-Germain and Japan's Cerezo Osaka at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on July 28, 2023. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr enters the stadium before the friendly football match between France's Paris Saint-Germain and Japan's Cerezo Osaka at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on July 28, 2023. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted to sell Neymar to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, according to RMC Sport.

The 31-year-old has informed PSG about his intention to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, despite still having two years in his current deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Ligue 1 champions received a 'huge' offer for the Brazil international from Al-Hilal on Saturday. 

RMC Sport claims that the bid has now been accepted, as the Saudis await now for the player's approval.

Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 for €222 million and managed to score 118 goals in 173 appearances.

