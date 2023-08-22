PSG to allow Mbappe to leave only under one condition

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to let Kylian Mbappe go this summer under only one condition.

The striker has yet to sign a new deal and is therefore set to leave for free next year.

He has repeatedly turned down PSG's offers to renew his deal in favor of leaving once his contract expires as he eyes joining Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper AS says that the Parisian club is willing to let the 24-year-old leave if they were to receive an offer up to €250 million for him in the coming days.

PSG's officials are determined not to lose Mbappe for free once his contract reaches its end and are still hopeful of tying him to a new deal.

The former Monaco star scored for PSG upon his return to the squad in the 1-1 draw against Toulouse on Saturday.

Real Madrid remain interested and could submit a last-minute bid for the Frenchman in the hope of persuading PSG to sell.