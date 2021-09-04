PSG to Battle Real Madrid for Haaland Next Summer

Paris Saint-Germain are set to battle Real Madrid for Erling Haaland's signature in 2022 if Kylian Mbappe decides to move on, reports AS.

The Norwegian will most likely leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season as he has a €75 million release clause that comes into effect next year.

The 21-year-old forward has garnered interest from all over Europe as he continues to shine for both club and country.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich will be monitoring the situation.

Haaland moved to Dortmund on 29 December 2019, for a fee reported to be in the region of €20 million, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.