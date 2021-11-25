PSG Begin Talks with Zidane to Replace Pochettino

Le Parisien claims that Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Zinedine Zidane about becoming their new manager instead of Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG are negotiating a deal that would see the former Real Madrid boss take over at the Parc des Princes.

His arrival could be moved forward as Pochettino is reportedly eager to coach Manchester United.

Pochettino is facing pressure after failing to make use of the tremendous talents he has at his disposal.

The Argentine is still living in a hotel in Paris while his family remain in London.

Reports claim that he is unsettled and is desperate for a return to England.

Zidane turned down the chance to manage United but could be tempted to take over at PSG.

The Frenchman is currently unemployed and is said to be waiting for a suitable offer to come his way.