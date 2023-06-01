PSG boss Galtier confirms Lionel Messi's departure

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2023 - 12:48 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during a training session at club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on June 1, 2023, two days prior to the L1 football match against Clermont. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during a training session at club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on June 1, 2023, two days prior to the L1 football match against Clermont. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed on Thursday that Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old's deal is set to reach its expiry date on June 30, amid reports of a massive offer that would see him move to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona are also dreaming of reuniting with the Argentine legend who spent most of his career there, but a return to Camp Nou seems highly unlikely at the moment.

Several Premier League sides are monitoring the situation as well.

Galtier has revealed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be leaving.

He said as quoted by Goal: "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont."

PSG will end their Ligue 1 season against Clermont on June 3 in what will be a farewell match for Messi.

