PSG Boss Pochettino Desperate for Man Utd Job

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to quit Paris Saint-Germain in order to take over at Manchester United, according to The Mirror.

The Argentine is wanted by United to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils announced the sacking of Solskjaer on Sunday and are in the market to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

The English club planned to move for Pochettino next summer, but were encouraged by his apparent willingness to leave PSG immediately.

The former Tottenham boss is reportedly unsettled in Paris, and is believed to be desperate for a return to England.

The Premier League giants would have to pay PSG compensation in the region of £10 million to get the 49-year-old now.