PSG Chief Leonardo Rubbishes Messi's Leaked Contract Details

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has rubbished reports claiming that Lionel Messi could spend a third season at the club.
The Argentinian star joined PSG for free following the end of his deal at Barcelona.
He signed a two-year contract with the Parisians and sources said that he had an option to extend for a third year.
However, Leonardo insists that the deal is only for two seasons as he slammed a lack of "respect" for the confidential clauses of the contract.
Messi made two appearances with his new team so far this season.
The 34-year-old is set to make his first home debut for PSG when they face their arch rivals Olympique Lyonnais tonight.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)