PSG Chief Leonardo Rubbishes Messi's Leaked Contract Details

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has rubbished reports claiming that Lionel Messi could spend a third season at the club.

The Argentinian star joined PSG for free following the end of his deal at Barcelona.

He signed a two-year contract with the Parisians and sources said that he had an option to extend for a third year.

However, Leonardo insists that the deal is only for two seasons as he slammed a lack of "respect" for the confidential clauses of the contract.

Messi made two appearances with his new team so far this season.

The 34-year-old is set to make his first home debut for PSG when they face their arch rivals Olympique Lyonnais tonight.