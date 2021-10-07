PSG Considered Signing Mohamed Salah in the Summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain considered moving for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

The well-known journalist told Rio Ferdinand's Youtube channel that the Paris-based club wanted the Egyptian as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman was linked with a possible switch to Real Madrid at the time.

However, Liverpool's management was not interested in selling Salah who is now in talks over a new contract.

The 29-year-old had a great start to the current season and scored a superb goal against Manchester City in a Premier League encounter that ended 2-2 last Sunday.