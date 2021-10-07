  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG Considered Signing Mohamed Salah in the Summer

PSG Considered Signing Mohamed Salah in the Summer

Published October 7th, 2021 - 05:48 GMT
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain considered moving for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

The well-known journalist told Rio Ferdinand's Youtube channel that the Paris-based club wanted the Egyptian as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman was linked with a possible switch to Real Madrid at the time.

However, Liverpool's management was not interested in selling Salah who is now in talks over a new contract.

The 29-year-old had a great start to the current season and scored a superb goal against Manchester City in a Premier League encounter that ended 2-2 last Sunday.

Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Mohamed SalahLiverpool FCParis Saint-GermainKylian Mbappe

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...