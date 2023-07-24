  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG could hijack Bayern Munich's bid for Harry Kane

PSG could hijack Bayern Munich's bid for Harry Kane

Published July 24th, 2023 - 08:38 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg football match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur on February 14, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg football match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur on February 14, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer, despite concrete interest from Bayern Munich.

It is believed that the 29-year-old would prefer to move to the German giants with little interest in joining PSG.

However, RMC Sport says that the striker could be tempted by the Ligue 1 champions.

Tottenham prefer to keep Kane, but could be open to letting him go this summer for around €100 million.

With only a year left on his deal, the London-based club fear losing their talisman for free next summer.

The club offered the England captain a new contract worth £400,000-per-week but he has yet to sign it.

Tags:Harry KaneTottenhamPSGParis Saint-GermainBayern Munich

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now