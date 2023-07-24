PSG could hijack Bayern Munich's bid for Harry Kane

Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer, despite concrete interest from Bayern Munich.

It is believed that the 29-year-old would prefer to move to the German giants with little interest in joining PSG.

However, RMC Sport says that the striker could be tempted by the Ligue 1 champions.

Tottenham prefer to keep Kane, but could be open to letting him go this summer for around €100 million.

With only a year left on his deal, the London-based club fear losing their talisman for free next summer.

The club offered the England captain a new contract worth £400,000-per-week but he has yet to sign it.