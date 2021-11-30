PSG Demanded £17m from Man Utd for Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly demanded £17 million from Manchester United for the release of their head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Ralf Rangnick was announced as United's new interim manager yesterday ending any approach for the Argentine at least for now.

The PSG boss could eventually succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the next permanent coach, but that will not happen until the current season is over.

Telefoot claims that the French giants were prepared to let Poch join United on two conditions.

Firstly, they demanded £17 million in order to release him.

Secondly, they needed assurances from Zinedine Zidane that he would accept replacing the former Tottenham boss.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Monday that Pochettino is very happy at the club and insisted they were not in contact with Zidane.