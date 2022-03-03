PSG Director Leonardo Defends Decision to Sack Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has defended yet again the club's decision to sack former coach Thomas Tuchel.

The German boss was sacked by the French giants in December of 2020.

Tuchel went on to take over at Chelsea and led them to clinching the Champions League title last year.

Leonardo told L'Equipe as quoted by Tribalfootball: "We cannot say that if he had stayed he would have won the C1 here.

"It's a question of context, of interweaving a lot of elements. It was a time where we may not see a future with him.

"The question was to know if we were going to the end of the contract without certainty or if we stopped before. This is the choice we made."