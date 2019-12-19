  1. Home
PSG Eye Guardiola to Replace Tuchel

December 19th, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain have made Pep Guardiola one of their favored candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel as coach, Le10 Sport reports.

The French giants could let Tuchel go if he does not guide them to Champions League success this season and they are already looking at potential successors.

The Qatari owners have discussed the situation with former Barcelona star Xavi, who has recommended Guardiola, while sporting director Leonardo has suggested ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as another option.

