PSG Has Grown Into a Global Brand: HBS

Harvard Business School (HBS) yesterday released an extensive case study exploring the global growth of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since the club was taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

Professor Anita Elberse, renowned for her expertise in the Sports, Media, and Entertainment space, and Harvard graduate David Moreno, visited the club earlier in the 2019/20 season, conducting a series of interviews with President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, along with club management, first and youth team players and staff, and our principal partner Accor Live Limitless, amongst various stakeholders.

The independent 30-page case study investigates the meteoric rise of the club and the ambitious efforts taken on and off the pitch to elevate its standing as one of the most globally recognized sports brands in the world. The piece pays particular attention to Paris Saint-Germain’s commercial growth and industry leading brand diversification efforts and internationalization, investment in core infrastructure including stadium hospitality and the brand-new state of the art training center, and the club’s talent investment policy(across first and youth team sports, and commercial staff).